Inflation hits highest rate since 1983 but no longer rising

Spiralling energy costs are blamed for high inflation. Energy inflation currently stands at 54.1%. That means that energy prices have increased 54.1% in only a year’s time. The increase in energy prices represents 4.6% of the overall inflation figure of 8.3%.

April 2022 is the first month since January 2021 that the inflation figure hasn’t risen. The inflation rate has triggered an increase in public sector wages and benefits. Pensions and benefits get the 2% top up in May. Public sector workers will have to wait till June to see their wage increase.

It's the fourth month since August of last year that price inflation has triggered Belgium’s automatic 2% top up for benefits and public sector wages. Private sector wages too will follow suit, though salaries and salary increases are calculated differently in various sectors.