Price hike at Telenet

“We are adapting our prices as a result of high inflation that is impacting on wage costs, energy prices and the cost of technological equipment” says the company.

In the past Telenet increased prices in line with the health retail price index that doesn’t take account of increases in the price of alcohol, cigarettes and the like. This index has risen more than 4.7%, but the company says it took account of conditions on its market too.

The ONE subscription rises from 66 euros to 69.1 euros. All-Internet will now cost 57.68 euros. Telenet Mobile becomes 94 eurocents more expensive.

Some tariffs are not being increased including BASE subscriptions and the Streamz and Play Sports entertainment packs.

Telenet shareholders also decided to axe the ceiling on the remuneration of independent board members. The board president will receive 120,000 euros a year with board members receiving 45,000 euros. Attending a meeting will yield a further 3,500 euros.

Telenet rivals Proximus and Orange have already announced price increases or have already implemented them.