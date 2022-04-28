Russia cuts gas supplies: how is Belgium affected?

Poland and Bulgaria will be able to count on European solidarity to source gas supplies, but Thijs de Graaf of Ghent University warns this is a solidarity that could dissipate soon: “Energy supplies are a very sensitive issue for the member states. Not all countries are equally vulnerable. I can imagine that a number of countries like Hungary will adopt a more flexible approach vis-à-vis Russia. It then gets hard to keep the Europeans on one line”.

Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) says the move against Poland and Bulgaria won’t affect Belgian gas supplies: “Belgium is a hub for EU gas supplies. We only use a small percentage of Russian gas for our own consumption. The port of Zeebrugge is our trump card and we possess enough capacity to import LNG, liquified natural gas”.

There’s no reason at present to activate the early warning phase of Belgium’s national natural gas emergency plan, but the authorities will continue to monitor the situation.

VRT energy expert Luc Pauwels thinks Russia is unlikely to seek a conflict with Belgium: “An awful lot of Russian gas passes through Zeebrugge on its way to China” he notes.

Gas network operator Fluxys maintains Belgian families will never run out of gas. The company says Belgium possesses sufficient stocks even to supply neighbouring countries. Under the European solidarity mechanism neighbouring countries can oblige Belgium to make a contribution.

If Russia stops all gas supplies to the EU Belgium too will feel the pinch. Currently, the EU is reliant on Russia to the tune of 40% of its gas supplies and the disappearance of Russian supplies would impact on prices. Pauwels believes gas prices are unlikely to fall this summer as the EU is obliging member states to build up reserves.

Energy minister Van de Straeten concedes what she terms Russia’s fossil fuel blackmail and higher prices will pile pressure on Belgian households, businesses and industry.

Moniek De Jong, researcher at Ghent University, thinks the Europeans should have taken the initiative themselves and decoupled the bloc from Russian gas supplies: “This would have been the quickest and least painful solution. The Europeans earlier indicated an intention of stopping Russian gas imports. Now Russia has taken the initiative giving the impression they are in charge of developments”.