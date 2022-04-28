Two-thirds of workers face muscle and joint pains

Musculoskeletal ailments like backache, arthritis and tendinitis affect two-thirds of workers. It’s also the reason why 150,000 employees are on long term sick leave. The Christian union says in most cases the ailments are work-related and it’s not only workers involved in strenuous physical work that are affected. Construction, the care sector and industry bear the brunt of ailments: truck drivers, care workers, people who sit at computer screens, cashiers, conveyor belt workers, all have complaints.

The union says the position you adopt is often to blame, unnatural positions and the length of time certain movements have to be continued all contribute.

The union insists greater awareness of such problems is needed as well as precise measures: ergonomic equipment and support as well as regular breaks are required.

It wants businesses to be obliged to expose the risks for ailments to muscles, tendons and the human skeleton so that work that makes people ill can be tackled at source. Healthy employees are in the interest of employers the union says, while pointing to the support from experts that is available.