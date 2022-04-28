What does a house in your town cost?
Fednot, the federation of Belgian notaries, has just launched a handy online tool that allows you to see average sales prices for houses and flats in your municipality. An interactive map also allows you to compare how prices in your municipality evolved over the past five years.
The figures come from sales agreements signed before notaries. Fednot plans to update the real estate barometer with new features soon including median prices that should give prospective buyers a more accurate picture. The tool also indicates how accurate its data probably is i.e. whether the data is based on sufficient transactions.