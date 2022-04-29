COVID-19: Hospitalisations and deaths down, a slight rise in the number of new infections

During the week from 19 to 25 April an average of 6,507 new coronavirus infections were recorded each day. This is up 7% on the daily average during the previous 7-day period (12 – 18 April).

Between 19 and 25 April an average of 40,969 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 30.9% were positive. This is 2.3 percentage points down on the positivity rate during the previous 7-day period.

During the week from 19 to 25 April the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 0.87. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 87 others.