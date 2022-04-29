COVID-19: Hospitalisations and deaths down, a slight rise in the number of new infections
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a fall in the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised. The daily death toll among people with COVID-19 is down too. Meanwhile, there is a slight increase in the number of new coronavirus infections that are being recorded.
During the week from 19 to 25 April an average of 6,507 new coronavirus infections were recorded each day. This is up 7% on the daily average during the previous 7-day period (12 – 18 April).
Between 19 and 25 April an average of 40,969 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 30.9% were positive. This is 2.3 percentage points down on the positivity rate during the previous 7-day period.
During the week from 19 to 25 April the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 0.87. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 87 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 22 to 28 April an average of 160 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 15% down on the number of hospitalisations during the previous week. This figure only relates to those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by COVID-19.
On Thursday 28 April there were 2,427 patients with COVID-19 in the country's hospitals. This is a fall of 18% on a week earlier. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those currently hospitalised with COVID-19, 146 are on intensive care wards. This is down 5% on a week ago.
During the week from 19 to 25 April an average of 18 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 22% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium more than 2 years ago a total of 31,439 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.