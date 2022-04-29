Legal wrangling could bring Sanda Dia hazing case to a standstill

On the first day of the trial last Friday, the presiding judge had already indicated that she would reclassify the charges. She would ​​replace the most serious charge of "deliberately administrating noxious substances without intent to kill" with "deliberately causing grievous bodily harm leading to death by administering noxious”

The latter wording of the charges was said to cover a wider range of the maltreatment and humiliation that Sanda Dia suffering on the night of his death. The case was adjourned until Monday 2 May to give both legal teams time to take a stance regarding the changes on the charge sheet.

However, on the second day of the trial on Monday the presiding judge gave an emotional speech saying that she was “bound by her hands and feet by the facts that had been presented to her”.

By doing this she would seem to have implied that the charges could not be modified after all. Lawyer Sven Mary has announced that he is to appeal against this as Sanda Dia’s relatives want the charges to be modified in the way that the presiding judge had initially proposed. What Mr Mary’s action means for the trial from a legal-technical point of view is not entirely clear.

On Monday, Mr Mary and the other civil parties in case were to have spoken at the trial. However, there now may first be a discussion about his appeal. This could lead to the Appeals Court having to rule. This could mean that the trial will be delayed for a long time. As things stood all the defence lawyers representing the leaders of the now-defunct Reuzengom student fraternity were to have given evidence next week. However, in the light of Mr Mary’s appeal it is still highly unclear as to whether this will be the case.