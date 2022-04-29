Limburg Judicial Authorities recover 1.2 million euro from criminals in the province

When sentencing criminals, judges often declare income from criminal activity as being forfeited. This means that the funds are confiscated and passed on the Exchequer. However, many of those that have been sentenced (claim) to have little or no money or possessions. This is because they have channelled their money (or possessions) away to third parties. Stricter checks are now been carried out and greater efforts made to recover funds channelled away in this way.

Bruno Coppin of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "We see that people that have been sentenced often channel away their fortune by, for example, investing in high-value watches or by buying cars in someone else’s name. Or they put their fortune in someone’s name or set up a company”.

If the Judicial Authorities are able to get wind of this, they are able to recover the ill-gotten income. During the past two years the Limburg Judicial Authorities have been successful in doing this in now fewer than 50 case. This has led to the recovery of 1.2 million euro.