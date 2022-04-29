Multi-lingual web shop brings surge in demand for Brecht nuns’ produce

“Ora et labora”, payer and work is the device of the Trappist Sisters of Brecht. The Rule of Saint Benedict decrees that the nuns must pay for their own keep. Since 1964 the nuns at Brecht Abbey have done this by producing and selling washing powder and soap. Last year with support from Flanders Investment & Trade the nuns’ web shop was translated into German, French and English. The move to a multi-lingual web shop has been a great success.

The Mother Superior at the Our Lady of Nazareth Abbey in Brecht Sister Katharina told VRT News that “Initially our online sales channel only existed in Dutch. We then first added a French translation which ensured that Francophones from Brussels and Wallonia and a growing number of French people became fans of our shower towels and our trappiest beer shampoo. The shampoo is made from the beer brewed by the Trappist monks at Westmalle".

Once the English and German versions of the web shop went online the orders started flooding in from countries such as Germany, Spain and Denmark. Customers include the Esrum Kloster, a 12th century Danish monastery.

Sister Katharina added that “We regularly get requests to ship orders to the UK. But since Brexit the export formalities and customs regulations have become so complex that we are unable to do so”.