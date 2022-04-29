Second child in Belgium found to have the new acute form of hepatitis

In recent weeks cases have emerged of a new form of hepatitis. Up until now hepatitis or inflammation of the liver has always been the result of a viral infection. However, it is still unclear what is the cause of the strain. Now a second child in Belgium has become infected.

There is reportedly no link between the two children that have become infected. However, both have tested positive for an adenoviridae. These are normally quite innocent viruses that mostly causes colds and abdominal and intestinal inflammations.

In addition to the 2 confirmed cases in Belgium, Professor Steven Van Gucht of the public health science institute Sciensano says that a further possible cases, involving children aged between 1 month and 14 years are being investigated.