The artist Jan Fabre given 18-month suspended sentences for offences including sexual assault

The 18-month suspended sentence means that Jan Fabre will not have to go to prison unless he is convicted again within the next five years. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Jan Fabre has been stripped of his civil rights for the next 5 years.

This means that (amongst other things) he will not be allowed to vote. Some off the offences of which Jan Fabre was accused were declared statute barred as they happened too long ago. Several organisations that were civil parties in the case, including the Institute for Equality between Women and Men have been awarded compensation.

At the start of the month the Public Prosecutor had requested a sentence of three year’s imprisonment be imposed by the court. Jan Fabre’s barrister had asked for the artist’s acquittal. Jan Fabre has always denied any wrongdoing.