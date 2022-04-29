The artist Jan Fabre given 18-month suspended sentences for offences including sexual assault
The theatre producer and artist Jan Fabre has been given a 18-month suspended prison sentence for acts of violence, harassment and inappropriate sexual behaviour in the work place and sexually assaulting a woman. Jan Fabre was not present at the Criminal Court in Antwerp when the judge passed sentence. He has always denied having committed any criminal offences.
The 18-month suspended sentence means that Jan Fabre will not have to go to prison unless he is convicted again within the next five years. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Jan Fabre has been stripped of his civil rights for the next 5 years.
This means that (amongst other things) he will not be allowed to vote. Some off the offences of which Jan Fabre was accused were declared statute barred as they happened too long ago. Several organisations that were civil parties in the case, including the Institute for Equality between Women and Men have been awarded compensation.
At the start of the month the Public Prosecutor had requested a sentence of three year’s imprisonment be imposed by the court. Jan Fabre’s barrister had asked for the artist’s acquittal. Jan Fabre has always denied any wrongdoing.
“No issues here”
An interview with VRT News four years ago Jan Fabre said that in 40 years there had never been any issues with inappropriate behaviour at his Troubleyn dance company. Several of the dancers that had worked for him didn’t agree. 20 former employees, both dancers and interns wrote an open letter telling of issues they had encountered with inappropriate sexual behaviour while they were at Troubleyn.
They spoke of humiliation, inappropriate sexual behaviour and abuse of power. 11 women were civil party plaintiffs in the case. The case of a 12th victim was brought to the court by the Judicial Authorities. Of the 12 alleged victims, the court found that there was enough evidence against Jan Fabre to prove that he had committed offences against 6 of them. He was acquitted of the offences he was accused of having committed against a 7th woman. In the cases of the 5 other women, it was ruled that these were statute barred.
Jan Fabre was not present either during his trial or when sentence was passed. On the second day of his trial Jan Fabre’s solicitor presented the court will a hand-written letter in which his client denied any wrongdoing. Jan Fabre’s dance company Troubelyn is taking time to reflect on the sentence passed. The dance company’s board will meet later on Friday.