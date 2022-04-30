14-month-old toddler critical after fall from second floor flat
A 14-month-old child has been rushed to hospital after a fall from a second floor flat in the Antwerp suburb of Deurne. The infant is reported to be in a critical condition at Antwerp University Hospital (UZA).
The accident happened at around 12:20pm on Saturday. The child fell from the window of the flat on the Alfons Schneiderlaan. The emergency services attended the scene, and the child was taken with life-threatening injuries to Antwerp University Hospital.
The exact circumstances surrounding the child’s fall are still unclear. However, police sources say that it was an unfortunate accident