Brussels has seen the sharpest rise in domestic energy costs of any EU capital

ACER compared energy prices in all 27 EU member states. The comparison was made between the cost of domestic energy in February 2021 and the price households had to stump up for their electricity and gas in February 2022. ACER used the price paid for energy in each of the 27 EU member states’ capital cities when making its comparison. The ACER study calculated that households in Brussels saw their energy costs increase by 99% (calculation made in eurocent/kWh) between February 2021 and February 2022.

This is way above the 64% increase seen in Amsterdam and the 13% increase in energy costs for households in Paris. Meanwhile, the average increase in the retail price of electricity in the EU as a whole rose by 30%, the average retail price of gas rose by 65% between February 2021 and February.

The study was carried out at the behest of the European Commission. The European Commission instructed the agency to look in more detail at the pros and cons of the way the wholesale market is organised. ACER was also asked to make recommendations to improve the way in which the wholesale market functions. Since the completion of the study energy prices have risen still further due to the war in Ukraine