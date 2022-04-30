King Filip and Queen Mathilde will leave for Greece on Monday
King Filip and Queen Mathilde will leave for Greece on Monday on what will be their first state visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Belgian royals will be accompanied by the Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter, the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist), the Walloon Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (Francophone socialist), the First Minister in the Brussels regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist), the First Minister of the German Language Community Oliver Paasch (Pro DG) and the First Minister of the Francophone Language Community Pierre-Yves Jeholet (Francophone liberal). Also accompanying the King and Queen will be a delegation of academics and captains of industry.
The state visit has come at the invitation of the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. During the three-day visit the Belgian delegation will remain in the region in and around the Greek capital Athens.
On the agenda are high-level meetings with Greek politicians as well as meetings with academics and businesspeople. The visit will also have a social dimension with special attention being given to projects promoting the integration of refugees into wider society and projects to help disadvantaged children.
The Belgian royals’ last state visit was to Luxembourg in October 2019. The last time a Belgian monarch visited Greece was in 2001. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral links between Belgium and Greece.