King Filip and Queen Mathilde will leave for Greece on Monday

The state visit has come at the invitation of the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. During the three-day visit the Belgian delegation will remain in the region in and around the Greek capital Athens.

On the agenda are high-level meetings with Greek politicians as well as meetings with academics and businesspeople. The visit will also have a social dimension with special attention being given to projects promoting the integration of refugees into wider society and projects to help disadvantaged children.

The Belgian royals’ last state visit was to Luxembourg in October 2019. The last time a Belgian monarch visited Greece was in 2001. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral links between Belgium and Greece.