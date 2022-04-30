Many Ukrainian refugees taking intensive Dutch courses in Flanders

Those of you that are learning Dutch will no doubt have noticed that it is not always an easy feat. Nevertheless, a remarkable number of new arrivals from Ukraine want to give it a go.

Figures from the Flemish Government show that since the start of the war in Ukraine no fewer than 800 adult Ukrainian nationals have signed up for Dutch classes in Flanders. One Ukrainian that is learning our language told VRT News that “I want to be able to work. Knowing Dutch will help me find a job".

Most Ukrainians taking Dutch courses are between 26 and 45 years old. At the Scala Adult Education Center in Bruges, 90 Ukrainian refugees are currently enrolled. Scala is now looking for extra teachers to enable it to create three additional classes.

Most of the Ukrainians at the Bruges adult education centre have opted to take the intensive course that entails 120 hours of teaching and strives to give those that take a reasonable level of proficiency. Far fewer have opted to take the “survival level” courses that consists of 40 hours’ worth of lessons.

The Dutch lessons are taught each weekday from 9am to 12non. Catch up sessions with extra explanation of the teaching matter are also given outside these hours. The Dutch lessons will continue until the end of the summer term on 30 June.