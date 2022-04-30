Still no official plan for the reopening of the Ferrero factory in Arlon

Despite no official plan for the reopening of the factory having been drafted meeting are being held at least once a week between management at Ferrero Arlon and experts from FAVV. FAVV’s spokeswoman Aline Van den Broeck told VRT News that the aim of the talks is to agree on the conditions under which production at the factory could recommence.

Ms Van den Broeck added that "The law states that once Ferrero sends us a request to restart operations FAVV has 30 days to make a decision either way”.

"It is not our intention to allow things to drag on unnecessarily. However, we will strictly observe that all the conditions have been met”.

On Tuesday Ferrero said in a statement that it “is working on a concreate plan to quickly resolve the issue surrounding the salmonella infection in Arlon”.

The Ferrero factory in Arlon first opened in 1989 and employs 725 permanent staff. As many as 1,100 people work there during busy periods.