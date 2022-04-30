The Naked Giant of the E17 on display for the first time at his new hometown

The giant’s new owner has also given him a name, Madar. Madar will be on the market square in Eeklo all weekend. On Sunday evening the town’s evening market will be held. The evening market marks the start of a series of summer events in Eeklo.

Michiel Steenbeke’s kitchen company bought the giant that had stood for 8 years next to the E17 Ghent-Kortrijk motorway, near Waregem. He has since given Medar a good clean and had an apron made for him. The statue was brought to Eeklo under police escort. Medar will appear at various locations in the town during the coming weeks.