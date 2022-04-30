The Naked Giant of the E17 on display for the first time at his new hometown
A statute of a naked giant that had long stood at the side of the E17 motorway in Waregem (West Flanders) can now be seen in its new hometown in the East Flemish town of Eeklo for the first time. This weekend visitors to Eeklo’s market square will be able to see the giant. However, he will not be completely naked as his new owner, a kitchen company, has made an apron that covers at least the front of his body.
The giant’s new owner has also given him a name, Madar. Madar will be on the market square in Eeklo all weekend. On Sunday evening the town’s evening market will be held. The evening market marks the start of a series of summer events in Eeklo.
Michiel Steenbeke’s kitchen company bought the giant that had stood for 8 years next to the E17 Ghent-Kortrijk motorway, near Waregem. He has since given Medar a good clean and had an apron made for him. The statue was brought to Eeklo under police escort. Medar will appear at various locations in the town during the coming weeks.