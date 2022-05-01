Consultative Committee will not meet on 6 May after all

As many of those that would normally attend have prior engagements, the meeting will not take place next Friday. Mr Vandenbroucke added that no new date has yet been set. Nevertheless, the aim is still to hold the meeting "relatively quickly".

On Tuesday the Federal Health Minister said that if the evolution of coronavirus pandemic remains favorably, the so-called Corona Barometer containing measures and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus could be put "into the drawer".

Since March 7, the corona barometer has been at Code Yellow, which means that almost all measures intended to slow the spread of the virus have been lifted. The next meeting of the Consultative Committee should further relax the restrictions currently in force, such as the compulsory wearing of face coverings on public transport.

Most of the indicators relating to the pandemic (hospitalisations, intensive care bed occupancy and deaths) are currently down. However, according to the latest figures published by the public health science institute Sciensano the number of new cases of the virus is rising.