Escaped emu causes traffic jam on the E40 motorway
An escaped emu caused a traffic jam on the Ghent-bound carriageway of the E40 motorway in East Flanders late on Saturday afternoon. The animal had escaped from a zoo in Nevele near Deinze in East Flanders and was probably trying to keep up with the cars on the E40.
Thankfully a particularly courageous motorist was able capture the bird. The motorist, Ruben Hallaert, told VRT News that “We pushed the animal to the ground, covered its head and then waited for the police and Fire Service."
The Fire Service took the emu back to the animal park in Nevele.