Igor De Camargo hangs up his boots for a final time
A second half substitution in Saturday evening’s second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off between RFC Seraing and RWD Molenbeek marked the end of the Brazilian-Belgian Igor De Camargo’s 21-year career as a professional football. Now 38, Igor De Camargo came to Belgium from Brazil in 2001. With the exception of a three-year stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach (and on loan to Hoffenheim) and two years with the Cypriot side APOEL he played all his football here in Belgium.
Having duel Belgian-Brazilian nationality, he played 9 times for the Belgian national football team the Red Devils. After having having spent the first five years of his carrier in Belgium at KRC Genk (with a year on loan to Heusden-Zolder) Igor De Carmargo’s big breakthrough came during his time at FC Brussels.
So, it was all the more poignant that the last match of his career was a game that could have seen the successor to FC Brussels in Molenbeek’s Edmond Machtens Stadium, the “new” RWDM gain promotion to the First Division just 7 years after the club had been set up. However, it was not to be and Saturday evening’s 0-0 final score combined with last’s Saturday’s 0-1 victory by Seraing means that they rather than RWDM with play in the top flight next season.
“I want to enjoy some time with my family”
Despite the disappointment of failing to gain promotion with RWDM, Igor De Camargo can look back on a successful career in professional football. He hopes to able to continue working in football as a coach. “I’ve already got my diploma, but I first want to enjoy a holiday and spend some time with my family”, he told VRT Sport.
Speaking about Saturday’s game he said "It’s a real shame about the result, we had really hoped for more. This team deserves praise. We have come a long way and it’s not self-evident that we have got as far as we have. Hopefully, the team with gain promotion next season. I certain will keep following them”.
"I knew that this moment was coming, and I had prepared myself for it. I now want to rest and time to think about what we’ll do. It would have been nice to have gained promotion, but it doesn’t mean that my career was any less good”.
“I have always worked and trained hard and with a lot of passion. The highlight? Being selected for the national team was the greatest thing that I could have achieved and the championship titles. These are things that I will always remember".