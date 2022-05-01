Igor De Camargo hangs up his boots for a final time

Despite the disappointment of failing to gain promotion with RWDM, Igor De Camargo can look back on a successful career in professional football. He hopes to able to continue working in football as a coach. “I’ve already got my diploma, but I first want to enjoy a holiday and spend some time with my family”, he told VRT Sport.

Speaking about Saturday’s game he said "It’s a real shame about the result, we had really hoped for more. This team deserves praise. We have come a long way and it’s not self-evident that we have got as far as we have. Hopefully, the team with gain promotion next season. I certain will keep following them”.



"I knew that this moment was coming, and I had prepared myself for it. I now want to rest and time to think about what we’ll do. It would have been nice to have gained promotion, but it doesn’t mean that my career was any less good”.

“I have always worked and trained hard and with a lot of passion. The highlight? Being selected for the national team was the greatest thing that I could have achieved and the championship titles. These are things that I will always remember".