Moving tribute to Arno and Princess Delphine in the mood to rock at the Music Industry Awards

Just over a week ago the Ostend-born rock legend Arno Hintjens died aged 72. During Saturday evening’s awards ceremony time was taken to remember Arno and a video was played of his song ‘Ostende bonsoir’ interspersed with footage from his final interviews with VRT Radio 1. In the video below Arno talked (in Ostend Dutch) about his love of music, his suffering during his struggle against prostate cancer and said that you should always look on the bright side “And be good, hey!”. The video received a standing ovation by the audience in Palace 12.