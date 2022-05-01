Moving tribute to Arno and Princess Delphine in the mood to rock at the Music Industry Awards
For the first time since 2019 a live awards show was held to present the Music Industry Awards, the MIA’s. The show that was broadcast live on VRT television was held at Brussels Expo’s Palace 12. As well as the many musical performance the show was not lacking in special, often emotional moments.
Political statements
Some of the artists that were presented with awards took the opportunity to comment on the war in Ukraine. Some did this more eloquently than others. Simon Nuytten of the group Bazart that took the MIA best group said “F**k you Putin!” (see video below)
The winner of the MIA for best Hiphop/R&B artist Tourist LeMC also used his acceptance speech to comment on recent events "Long live Ukraine and of course Molenbeek is Belgium". This was a swipe at comments made earlier this week in a magazine interview by the Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau. Tourist LeMC also paid hommage to the musician Arno that died last weekend and to Henny Vrienten of the Dutch group Doe Maar that died earlier this week (see video below)
Moving tribute to Arno
Just over a week ago the Ostend-born rock legend Arno Hintjens died aged 72. During Saturday evening’s awards ceremony time was taken to remember Arno and a video was played of his song ‘Ostende bonsoir’ interspersed with footage from his final interviews with VRT Radio 1. In the video below Arno talked (in Ostend Dutch) about his love of music, his suffering during his struggle against prostate cancer and said that you should always look on the bright side “And be good, hey!”. The video received a standing ovation by the audience in Palace 12.
Princess Delphine knows how to rock
King Filip’s half-sister Princess Delphine presented the award for “Hit of 2021” to the singer Angèle for her duet with Dua Lipa, ‘Fever’. While at the stage Princess Delphine took the opportunity to ask the audience to give a standing ovation for all the artists and the music industry as a whole. She did this with Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You” in the background.
Dance award announced by dancing Average Rob
Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the award in the Dance Category. The Youtube star Average Rob announced the winner while dancing.
Belgium's 2022 representaive and our last winner of the European Song Contest together on stage
Just a few weeks ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest there was a special moment when this year’s Belgian representative at the contest Jérémie Makiese appeared together with the last Belgian winner at Eurovision Sanda Kim. Sandra Kim won the Eurovision Song Contest 36 years ago in 1986.
Life Time Achievement Award for Soulsister
This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to the group Soulsister. Jan Leyers and Paul Michiels received their award from none other than the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal).