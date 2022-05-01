Socialist leader describes far-right Vlaams Belang as “A wolf in sheep’s clothing” during Labour Day speech

In addition to the usual themes that are recurrent each time a socialist party leader makes a speech on 1 May, this year Mr Rousseau launched a full-frontal attack on Vlaams Belang. The far-right party is holding its own Labour Day gathering later on Sunday with a speech from its leader Tom Van Grieken, also in Sint-Niklaas. Mr Rousseau says that by doing this Vlaams Belang is trying “to hijack” the socialists. However, “We won’t let this happen. 1 May remains our day”, the Flemish socialist leader said.

During his speech, Mr Rousseau directly addressed the leader of Vlaams Belang Tom Van Grieken. "you say that you champion the interest of the working class, but everything you do is against the working class. You say one thing but do another”.

Mr Rousseau added that Vlaams Belang has voted against increasing the minimum wage and against the fair taxation of multinationals and that the party wants to cut 4 billion euro from the health care budget.

He went onto say that “Putin-friendly Orban’s” Hungary shows the dangers the far-right gaining power. "There is no country in the entire world, no country in history where the prosperity of ordinary people has advanced while extremists are in power”, the Flemish socialist leader said.

Mr Rousseau feels strengthen by a rise in his party’s fortunes in the opinion polls and is optimistic about the Flemish socialists’ chances at the next elections in two years’ time.

"Each day we are growing together into an enormous progressive movement that will beat the extremists in 2024”.