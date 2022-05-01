Socialist leader describes far-right Vlaams Belang as “A wolf in sheep’s clothing” during Labour Day speech
In his Labour Day speech, the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party Conner Rousseau launched a virulent attack on the far-right party Vlaams Belang. During the speech that was held in Mr Rousseau’s hometown of Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) the Flemish socialist leader described Vlaams Belang as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”, adding that it is a party that pretends to defend the rights of working people “when in fact it only serves the interests of the elite”.
In addition to the usual themes that are recurrent each time a socialist party leader makes a speech on 1 May, this year Mr Rousseau launched a full-frontal attack on Vlaams Belang. The far-right party is holding its own Labour Day gathering later on Sunday with a speech from its leader Tom Van Grieken, also in Sint-Niklaas. Mr Rousseau says that by doing this Vlaams Belang is trying “to hijack” the socialists. However, “We won’t let this happen. 1 May remains our day”, the Flemish socialist leader said.
During his speech, Mr Rousseau directly addressed the leader of Vlaams Belang Tom Van Grieken. "you say that you champion the interest of the working class, but everything you do is against the working class. You say one thing but do another”.
Mr Rousseau added that Vlaams Belang has voted against increasing the minimum wage and against the fair taxation of multinationals and that the party wants to cut 4 billion euro from the health care budget.
He went onto say that “Putin-friendly Orban’s” Hungary shows the dangers the far-right gaining power. "There is no country in the entire world, no country in history where the prosperity of ordinary people has advanced while extremists are in power”, the Flemish socialist leader said.
Mr Rousseau feels strengthen by a rise in his party’s fortunes in the opinion polls and is optimistic about the Flemish socialists’ chances at the next elections in two years’ time.
"Each day we are growing together into an enormous progressive movement that will beat the extremists in 2024”.
Far-left PVDA says that “Vlaams Belang should be afraid of the left-wing opposition”
The leader of the far-left PVDA-PTB Raoul Hedebouw also attacked Vlaams Belang during an interview with VRT News’ Sunday morning topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’. He denied that his party feared losing voters to the party on the other extreme of politics.
“On the contrary. Vlaams Belang has enjoyed a certain success and now the party must be becoming more and more afraid that there is a clear left-wing opposition emerging in Flanders. The far-right seeks to divide and rule people. We bring a clear, rebellious message on the left of politics”, Mr Hedebouw said.