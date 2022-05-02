Antwerp man victim of homophobic vendetta by local youths

Willem Migom of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that "During the month of April several incidents directed against rainbow flags were reported in the in de Van Den Hautelei in Deurne”.

"There was vandalism, another flag was almost set on fire, but residents were able to prevent this. A house where a rainbow flag was being flown was pelted with eggs and the vandals also tried to kick the door in”, Mr Migom told VRT News.

"Those involved are probably young people aged between 14 and 17. The group also includes girls. They have also created problems at a local playground and at a school. These incidents are being treated very seriously and they can be classed as hate crimes”.

The community policing team is closely following the case. As a show of support for the victim several of his neighbours have hung rainbow flags in front of their homes”.