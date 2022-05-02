Belgium’s Eurovision candidate leaves for Turin
Belgium’s Eurovision Song Contest hopefull Jérémie Makiese took off from Charleroi (Brussels South) Airport aboard a plane bound for Turin on Monday morning. This year the Northern Italian city is hosting the world’s best-known song contest. Jérémie Makiese will start the first of many rehearsals tomorrow (Tuesday 3 May).
On Thursday 12 May he will compete in the second semi-final of the contest. If he qualifies hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe will see him compete in the final on Saturday 14 May.
Although our Eurovision hopeful has had issues with his voice in recent weeks, Jérémie was keen to reassure VRT news that these have now been resolved.