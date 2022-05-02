Brussels Mayor Philippe Close in Ukraine “to see what is needed with my own eyes”
The Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close (Francophone socialist) has arrived in Ukraine. During his visit Mr Close hopes to find out what kind of humanitarian aid is most urgently needed in the areas of the country have been hardest hit by the war. Mr Close is visiting the city of Lviv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland and the country’s capital Kyiv. Mr Close will spend three days in Ukraine.
The Mayor of Brussels arrived in Lviv on Sunday afternoon. Today (Monday) he will travel to Kyiv. Mr Close was invited to Kyiv by the city’s Mayor Vitali Klytsjko. While he is in the Ukrainian capital, Mr Close will attend a meeting of Kyiv City Council.
A delegation from Brussels’ Sint-Pieters Hospital is accompanying the Mayor of Brussels on the visit. The delegation has brought with it three tonnes of medicines and two ambulances. The latter were donated by the Brussels Fire Service.
Many injured
On Sunday Mr Close visited a hospital in Lviv. He told VRT News that his visit left a big impression on him. "There are so many injured people, so many people that have had an arm or leg amputated. They need a lot of orthopaedic material here that is already very clear”.
On Monday afternoon the Mayor of Brussels will travel on to Kyiv where he will attend an special meeting of Kyiv City Council. "I want to see what is needed at first hand. I will then return to Brussels and concentrate on setting up more concrete targeted aid initiatives”