Brussels Mayor Philippe Close in Ukraine “to see what is needed with my own eyes”

The Mayor of Brussels arrived in Lviv on Sunday afternoon. Today (Monday) he will travel to Kyiv. Mr Close was invited to Kyiv by the city’s Mayor Vitali Klytsjko. While he is in the Ukrainian capital, Mr Close will attend a meeting of Kyiv City Council.

A delegation from Brussels’ Sint-Pieters Hospital is accompanying the Mayor of Brussels on the visit. The delegation has brought with it three tonnes of medicines and two ambulances. The latter were donated by the Brussels Fire Service.