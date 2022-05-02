Face coverings no longer mandatory on Brussels Airlines flights

Not only passengers, but also cabin crew will be no longer be required to cover their noses and mouths.

In Monday afternoon’s press statement Brussels Airlines wrote that “An aircraft has always been a place where the risk of infection is very low thanks to advanced air filter systems. With this measure, we are one step closer to a 'normal' travel experience after the pandemic."

Nevertheless, the airline informs its customers that the wearing of face coverings is still mandatory at some foreign airports. Passengers are therefore advised to check the measures and restrictions that are in force at their destination before departure.