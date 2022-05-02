Photographic evidence proves that Limburg wolf Noëlla has had her cubs
When recent photographs of the Limburg wolf Noëlla are set aside a photograph dating from 13 April, when she was clearly pregnant, it is all but certain that she has already given birth. How many cubs there are in this year’s new litter is still unclear as they have as yet not been caught on camera. For the time being at least the Nature and Woodlands Agency doesn’t want to disturb the new cubs.
It won’t be for few another few weeks when images of the cubs are captured on wildlife cameras that we will know how many of them there are. Before the cubs’ birth there were five animals in the Limburg wolf pack.
Based on photographs from the Nature and Woodland Agency and the Institute for forestry research, the cubs will have been born sometime between 18 and 20 April.