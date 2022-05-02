Seraing stay up, no goals in either game in the Champions’ Play-off
The Belgian First Division is in Play-off mode with four teams each competing in the Champions Play-off and the Europa Play-off. In the second (of six) days of play in the Champions Play-off there were no goals. Both Royal Antwerp FC’s match against Union Saint-Gilloise and RSC Anderlecht’s game against Club Brugge ended in goalless draws.
The table after two games
1. Union Saint-Gilloise – 43 points
2. Club Brugge – 44 points
3. RSC Anderlecht – 34 points
4. Royal Antwerp FC – 34 points
Another match that ended goalless was the return leg of the relegation/promotion play-off between RFC Seraing and RWD Molenbeek. As Seraing won the first leg in Molenbeek 0-1, the 0-0 scoreline in Seraing on Saturday was enough to ensure that they will remain in the First Division for another season.
Plenty of goals in the Europa Play-off
There was no shortage of goals in the Europa Play-off. A goal each from Munos, Paintsil and two goals from Bongonda were enough to ensure KRC Genk of a 4-2 home win against KV Mechelen. Malinwa’s goals came from Schoofs and Hairemans.
In the other Europa League game KAA Gent enjoyed a 1-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi. The Buffaloes’ goals came from Lemajic (x2) and Ngadeu. Zorgan scored for Charleroi from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.
The table after 2 games
1. KAA Gent – 34 points
2. KRC Genk – 32 points
3. KV Mechelen – 29 points
4. Sporting Charleroi – 27 points