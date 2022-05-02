Seraing stay up, no goals in either game in the Champions’ Play-off

Plenty of goals in the Europa Play-off

There was no shortage of goals in the Europa Play-off. A goal each from Munos, Paintsil and two goals from Bongonda were enough to ensure KRC Genk of a 4-2 home win against KV Mechelen. Malinwa’s goals came from Schoofs and Hairemans.

In the other Europa League game KAA Gent enjoyed a 1-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi. The Buffaloes’ goals came from Lemajic (x2) and Ngadeu. Zorgan scored for Charleroi from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

The table after 2 games

1. KAA Gent – 34 points

2. KRC Genk – 32 points

3. KV Mechelen – 29 points

4. Sporting Charleroi – 27 points