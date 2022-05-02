Vaccination Task Force no longer advises mandatory vaccination for (health) care staff

At the end of last year the Federal Government decided that all staff working in health care and other care facilities such as care homes for the elderly mist be vaccinated against coronavirus. A transitional period was set between 1 January and 1 April to allow those that weren’t already vaccinated to get jabbed and those that for whatever reason do not wish to get vaccinated to find alternative employment.

Anyone that had not been vaccinated by 1 April would have their contract of employment either terminated or suspended. In early February, the deadline of 1 April was put back to 1 July because “the legislative work was not yet complete”.

Now the Vaccination Task Force has issued advice in which it states that “In the current epidemiological context mandatory vaccination is no longer proportionate”

The Task Force also says that we can expect a new outbreak of coronavirus. It the epidemiological situation changes for the worse or a new variant comes emerges or there is a considerable reduction in immunity, leading to an increase in deaths and hospitalisations, it will review its advice.