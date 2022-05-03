Home News
Vogel- en Zoogdierenopvangcentrum

415 birds seized from car on the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital

415 birds have been taken to the Bird and Mammal Sanctuary at Heusden-Zolder (Limburg Province) after they were seized from a car on the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital motorway at Dilbeek in Flemish Brabant. The birds were seized by the Federal Highways police from the British-registered car on Sunday evening. 

Rudi Oyen of the Bird and Mammal Sanctuary told VRT News that “Late on Sunday evening we received a call from the Federal Highways Police to go and collect a consignment of birds from the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital Motorway in Dilbeek”.

"The car had a British numberplate, and the driver was planning to travel to England”.

A total of 415 bird were in the car. “They included In canaries and parakeets, but there were also some parrots and pigeons. They were all crammed together inside the car”.  

