415 birds seized from car on the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital
415 birds have been taken to the Bird and Mammal Sanctuary at Heusden-Zolder (Limburg Province) after they were seized from a car on the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital motorway at Dilbeek in Flemish Brabant. The birds were seized by the Federal Highways police from the British-registered car on Sunday evening.
Rudi Oyen of the Bird and Mammal Sanctuary told VRT News that “Late on Sunday evening we received a call from the Federal Highways Police to go and collect a consignment of birds from the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital Motorway in Dilbeek”.
"The car had a British numberplate, and the driver was planning to travel to England”.
A total of 415 bird were in the car. “They included In canaries and parakeets, but there were also some parrots and pigeons. They were all crammed together inside the car”.