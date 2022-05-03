415 birds seized from car on the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital

Rudi Oyen of the Bird and Mammal Sanctuary told VRT News that “Late on Sunday evening we received a call from the Federal Highways Police to go and collect a consignment of birds from the hard shoulder of the Brussels Orbital Motorway in Dilbeek”.

"The car had a British numberplate, and the driver was planning to travel to England”.

A total of 415 bird were in the car. “They included In canaries and parakeets, but there were also some parrots and pigeons. They were all crammed together inside the car”.