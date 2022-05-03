714 Belgians named in Dubai Uncovered data leak

The Belgian taxation authorities have mounted an investigation into those Belgians named in the data leak.

The news that Belgians are among those named in Dubai Uncovered was published by the financial daily ‘De Tijd’ and the weekly news and lifestyle magazine ‘Knack’ on Tuesday. Both publications are part of an international network of journalists working on the Dubai Uncovered project.

Dubai is known the world over for its spectacular architecture, pristine beaches and extravagant luxury. However, it is also known as a tax haven and a crossroads for flows of criminal money.

Revealing who is investing in luxury flats and villas in the emirate shows which shady figures are channelling their money to or through Dubai. The leaked data comes Dubai Land Department and public utility companies in the emirate. According to ‘De Tijd’ the information dates from 2020.

The Belgian Taxation Service’s spokesman Francis Adyns confirms that the Taxation Service has already been provided with the information obtained by Dubai Uncovered. However, he wishes to give no further details at this stage.