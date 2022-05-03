COVID-19: all figures relating to the pandemic are down

During the week from 26 April to 2 May an average of 138 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is 22% down on the average during the previous week (19 to 25 April). This figure only includes those that were admitted to hospital specifically due to them having COVID-19.

On Monday 2 May they were 2,227 patients with COVID-19 that were hospitalised in Belgian hospitals. This is 19% down on a week ago. This figure also includes those initially hospitalised for treatment on another ailment, that tested positive for coronavirus on their arrival in hospital. Of those hospitalised 133 COVID-19 patients are on intensive care wards.

During the week from 22 to 28 April the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.85. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 85 others.

During the week from 22 to 28 April an average of 15 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 31,494 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.