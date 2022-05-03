East Flemish vets win international prize for “the most cat-friendly” practice

Dr Jacqueline van der Esch is one of the vets that work at De Witte Raaf in Lede. She told VRT News that she is extremely happy and honoured that the practice has received an international award. She went on to explain how this had come about.

"Since 2018 we have been recognised as a cat-friendly veterinary practice. As this kind of recognition has existed for 10 years, we decided to take part in the international competition. We sent in a film showing all the procedures we have introduced to make it as pleasant as possible for cats during a consultation. For example, we have a special licking that we smear with food to distract the cats while we are taking their blood pressure, taking a blood sample or taking a urine sample. Certainly, with cats that are very stressed this is a good way of putting them at ease", Dr van der Esch told VRT News.

The special licking mat is not the method used to put the cats at ease. The East Flemish vets also use pheromone therapy. "All over the practice there are diffusers containing pheromone. This calms the cats. We also spray them on the towels we use when we are examining them. This really serves to put them at ease”, Dr van der Esch told VRT News.

Furthermore, dogs and cats that visit the practices are kept apart as much as possible.

"Dogs experience less stress when they are with other animals, this is very different with cats. This is why it is very important that they are kept apart as much as possible. We are constructing a new building and there are separate consultation areas and even seperate waiting rooms will be provided for dogs and cats”.

All this has contributed to making De Witte Raaf in Lede the world’s most cat-friendly vets.