Unemployment in Flanders continues to fall

The fall in the number of jobseekers is most pronounced among the under 25s. There are currently 17% fewer people under the age of 25 that are unemployed in Flanders than was the case a year ago. Meanwhile, 12% fewer people between the ages of 25 and 59 are unemployed in Flanders than in April 2021.

There are currently almost a quarter (24%) fewer people looking for work in Flanders that have been unemployed for between 1 and 2 years than there were a year ago.

Unemployment is down in all 5 Flemish provinces. However, the fall is greatest in West Flanders. There 15% fewer people are unemployed than was the case a year ago.