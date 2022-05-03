Unemployment in Flanders continues to fall
The office of the Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) has released the latest unemployment figures. In April 181,052 people in Flanders were registered as unemployed. This is a year-on-year fall of 12% and 1,390 down on the unemployment figures in March 2022. The unemployment rate in Flanders currently stands at 5.7%.
The fall in the number of jobseekers is most pronounced among the under 25s. There are currently 17% fewer people under the age of 25 that are unemployed in Flanders than was the case a year ago. Meanwhile, 12% fewer people between the ages of 25 and 59 are unemployed in Flanders than in April 2021.
There are currently almost a quarter (24%) fewer people looking for work in Flanders that have been unemployed for between 1 and 2 years than there were a year ago.
Unemployment is down in all 5 Flemish provinces. However, the fall is greatest in West Flanders. There 15% fewer people are unemployed than was the case a year ago.