War in Ukraine a topic during King’s speech at state dinner in Athens
At the end of what was the first evening of their three-day visit to Greece King Filip and Queen Mathilde attended a state dinner in Athens. Together with the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her husband they welcomed the guests, including a delegation of politicians. As mark of respect for and show of solidarity with those suffering in the war in Ukraine the state banquet was somewhat more frugal than would otherwise have been the case.
At the start of the state diner King Filip and the Greek President both addressed those that were present. One topic broached in King Filip’s speech was the war in Ukraine. He also said that our democracy is under threat.
