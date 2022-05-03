Work of art by Jan Fabre to remain in Flemish Parliament

The decision to keep the sculpture in place was taken by the parliament’s Enlarged Bureau that contains representatives of the parties that have seats in the Flemish Parliament on Monday.

However, the Flemish Parliament’s Arts Commission has been given the task of producing a text contextualising the work and the artist. This will be placed next to the work.

After Jan Fabre’s conviction last week, the opposition socialists had called for the well-known work by Jan Fabre that is made up of green scarabs should be removed from the Pillar Hall at the parliament. “Leaving the work hanging there would send out a strange signal to the many Flemings and schoolchildren that come and visit the parliament”, the Flemish socialists said in a statement.

During Monday’s Extended Bureau meeting it was decided that rather than remove the work it should be contextualised by for example placing a plaque or by guides proving an explanation about its context while they are showing visitors the parliament.

The socialists agree with this approach. “For us it is essential that that someone like Jan Fabre doesn’t get off scot free and that people that view his work can also see what he did wrong”, the Socialist Group Leader in the Flemish Parliament Hannelore Goeman told the press agency Belga.