"Blood donor shortage in Flanders is getting serious"

What does a "critical situation" mean? "Normally, our plasma stocks can cover a whole week, but this is not the case at present. A patient in need who can't get fresh blood is something that never happened in Flanders. And this is something we want to avoid by launching this appeal", says Deman.

The fact that many people fell ill this spring - a combination of Covid via the omikron variant and the traditional flu - led to a significant rise in the number of cancellations by blood donors of about 15 percent. "Many of these people don't make a new appointment, though you can return two weeks after the final symptoms," stresses Deman. The Red Cross needs regular donations, as plasma can only be kept for about 42 days.

The federal Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) visited a blood donor centre in Brussels this morning with one central message: "Come to donate blood again". O-negative, the universal plasma type that can be used to help every patient, is the most welcome to use as an extra asset.