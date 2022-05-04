Face mask obligation on public transport bound to be scrapped soon

The federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone greens) has suggested to scrap face coverings on public transport. Corona figures have been improving for some time now, while the obligation to wear one had been lifted in almost all other sectors, and also in mass events.

Recently, several airlines - including Brussels Airlines - also left passengers the free choice to wear a face covering against Covid or not. It is believed there will be a majority to scrap the obligation on public transport next week on Friday. Many passengers already refuse to wear a mask, with train conductors finding it hard to intervene.

Virologists understand the relaxation and say it should be possible. However, Steven Van Gucht says "that there is still a lot of coronavirus circulating, so vulnerable people can best continue to wear a mouth mask to protect themselves."

The obligation to put on a face mask in hospitals and care homes would remain.