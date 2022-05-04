Face mask obligation on public transport bound to be scrapped soon
The Consultative Committee with representatives of the different Belgian governments is to meet on Friday 20 May to discuss a relaxation of corona measures. It is almost certain that they will lift the obligation to wear a mouth mask on our metros, trains, trams and buses. .Public support for the measure has been fading for some time, while corona statistics keep improving.
The federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone greens) has suggested to scrap face coverings on public transport. Corona figures have been improving for some time now, while the obligation to wear one had been lifted in almost all other sectors, and also in mass events.
Recently, several airlines - including Brussels Airlines - also left passengers the free choice to wear a face covering against Covid or not. It is believed there will be a majority to scrap the obligation on public transport next week on Friday. Many passengers already refuse to wear a mask, with train conductors finding it hard to intervene.
Virologists understand the relaxation and say it should be possible. However, Steven Van Gucht says "that there is still a lot of coronavirus circulating, so vulnerable people can best continue to wear a mouth mask to protect themselves."
The obligation to put on a face mask in hospitals and care homes would remain.