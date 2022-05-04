New variants of coronavirus gaining ground in Belgium

Van Ranst says the total number of new cases in South Africa is still relatively low. It went up from below 1,000 per day to more than 6,000 per day. The number saw a slight drop in the latest days. The impact remains modest.

"The BA.2 variant is the most common at present", says Van Ranst. "But BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious and can escape people's immunity more easily, which means that they will take over in the end. This is quite normal." The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there are no indications that the latest variants would make people more sick.

However, they may cause a new increase in the number of cases in Belgium. "But the impact will be modest. This is not a completely new variant", underlines Van Ranst. "We may see a small new wave, but probably not yet in the coming month."