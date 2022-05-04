One in four Belgian children and 6 in 10 adults overweight, more men than women

The Belgian rate for people who are overweight or obese stands at 59.5 percent, which is close to the European average of 59 percent. Men are worse off than women, with a rate of 67.5 percent compared to 51.4 respectively. For children this figure is 25.5 percent.

Hans Kluge of the WHO calls the situation "alarming" and warns that the situation is "escalating". Obesity is linked to a string of other diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and at least a dozen types of cancer. Excess body fat may lead to premature death and is a leading risk factor for disability, the report states. "Obesity is a disease, not only a risk factor", underlines the WHO.