One in four Belgian children and 6 in 10 adults overweight, more men than women
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a new (alarming) European Obesity Report: overweight and obesity rates are reaching deadly levels and are still escalating. The situation in Belgium is not good: one in four children is corpulent, for adults this is even 60 percent.
The Belgian rate for people who are overweight or obese stands at 59.5 percent, which is close to the European average of 59 percent. Men are worse off than women, with a rate of 67.5 percent compared to 51.4 respectively. For children this figure is 25.5 percent.
Hans Kluge of the WHO calls the situation "alarming" and warns that the situation is "escalating". Obesity is linked to a string of other diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and at least a dozen types of cancer. Excess body fat may lead to premature death and is a leading risk factor for disability, the report states. "Obesity is a disease, not only a risk factor", underlines the WHO.
Israel, Malta and Turkey worst off
In the European Region, Israel, Malta and Turkey have the most overweight and obese adults overall, followed by the U.K. in fourth place. Belgium is in 15th place - just behind France - on a total of about 55 countries. Denmark, Switzerland and Austria are among those boasting the best scores in (western) Europe.
According to the WHO report, excess weight is causing an estimated 200,000 cases of cancer in the European region each year. In some countries, obesity may overtake smoking as the main cause of preventable types of cancer in the coming years.
People with a BMI between 25 and 30 are labelled as overweight, while a score of 30 or more would make one obese. In order to calculate your BMI score, take your weight in kilograms and divide this by your height in metres squared.