People queue up for Arno farewell in AB: "I wrote I want to go swimming with him"

The AB was the scene of many of Arno's Brussels concerts. In fact, it was also called "his second living room" as he felt so much at ease there. Arno came strolling in and out for a concert as if it was his home, organisers say.

Quite some people were queuing up to say their final goodbye to the former artist. One lady, Cat, said "I wrote godverdomme on t'aime mec (damn, we love you man)" in a reference to his bilingual status. In a reference to one of his hit singles she continued: "I also wrote him I want to go swimming with him once again."

Els De Backer told the VRT "I will miss him a lot. He was a warm person. Definitely someone to look up to."

Arno's ashes will be transferred to Ostend later, in order to be given to the sea, as he always wanted.