Belgium depends for 30% on Russian oil, supports European ban "if impact can be addressed"

Countries like Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will seek exemptions (the latter two want a transition period) as they depend a lot on Russian oil and hardly see alternatives at present. But Belgium is willing to accept the proposed package. Our country depends for about 30 percent on Russian oil at present, but has alternatives from overseas oil or gas deliveries via its ports. The port of Zeebrugge boasts a major LNG terminal and could become a European hub for liquid gas imports.

"We should do everything to stop this war, but also leave no stone unturned to protect our people and our businesses. We should also avoid ending up in a situation where some countries are harder hit than others, and avoid that it triggers a price hike. This is why I will ask the European Commission to work out a set of measures to keep the impact on our enterprises and our citizens as low as possible."

This morning, it turned out that the Russian invasion in the Ukraine has had an impact on the Belgian economy worth 4 billion euros so far.