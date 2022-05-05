Ambulance drivers stage action at Flemish Parliament buildings

The action does not target those involved in an accident, but patients who have to go to hospital for so-called non-urgent treatment, i.e. a cancer treatment or renal dialysis. They will have to pay the real cost of the transport, which can increase the bill by up to 300 euros. Many patients are postponing their transfer, but drivers are planning more industrial action.

Ambulance drivers urgently demand a better funding from Flemish lawmakers. They claim that a budget of 29 million euros is needed to have a sustainable solution and to keep offering high-quality transport. They point out that they haven't had anything extra since 2018, although fuel prices have rocketed. At the same time, the cost of living has increased but they didn't get higher pay.

The health mutuals call the action "unacceptable" arguing patients should not be the victim of this dispute.

Watch yesterday's action here: