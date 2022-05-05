Things were looking bright for East Fleming Kevin De Bruyne - who had been substituted by coach Pep Guardiola - one minute from the end, when the miracle happened for Real Madrid. Yet again it was Karim Benzema who decided the game for Real, after Rodrygo had done most of the hard work.

De Bruyne had hoped break the Champions Leagye jinx at last, but he will have to wait at least another year. De Bruyne has won many trophies with Manchester City, but never succeeded in winning the Champions League. In last year's final against Chelsea, he had bad luck when he got injured after a contact with Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea won it in the end. The Champions League is the only trophy eluding Man City as a team.

De Bruyne's deception was in stark contrst with Courtois' joy. The Limburg goalkeeper had some top-notch saves to keep Real in the game and was eventually in the winning team. Courtois one lost a Champions League final with Atlético Madrid in 2014 but will have a new chance now against Liverpool to grab the trophy.