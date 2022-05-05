Cremations to become 8 to 10 percent more expensive

After two years of corona restrictions, the funeral sector is facing new challenges. Many businesses have seen a four-fold rise in energy costs. Wage costs have gone up, as has the price for raw materials.

Some funeral centres have already lifted prices by 10 percent. Especially cremations are expected to become more expensive. "For the moment, we are mostly seeing price hikes in Wallonia. Flanders is bound to follow in the coming months - though some Flemish companies have already adapted their price list. We expect an average rise of 8 percent, which would have a big impact. But it remains to be seen where we will end up," explains Johan Dexters.

Last year, 3 in 4 funerals in Belgium involved a cremation. Experts think that more people will choose a tradition funeral instead, because this may turn out to be be cheaper than a cremation. The price hike may also have an impact on the whole ceremony and the number of people that is invited.