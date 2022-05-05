Flanders to receive 223 miliion from EU Brexit fund

The fund was created to help countries overcome the economic impact of the British leaving the European Union, the administrative impact and the effect on the labour market, where investments were needed for training and guidance to help people move to other jobs or other job contents.

The total amount - which was calculated in 2018 - is 353 million. Taking into account the inflation, this would be over 386 million at present.

The part concerning the compensation for fisheries and the Belgian coast will go entirely to Flanders. Other parts, calculated taking into account the importance of a certain economic sector, are being distributed between the three different regions.

Wallonia is entitled to 29 percent of the fund, Brussels has to be content with 8 percent. Flanders will use the cash mostly to adapt its export channels, e.g. in the food and textile industry.