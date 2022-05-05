Man caught driving without licence 19 (!) times, police judge intervenes

The man was caught red-handed for the 19th time in Dilbeek in 2020. He had been ordered to do 700 hours of community service for previous offences, but this did not stop him.

The man's lawyer asked for a mild punishment, but the judge did not agree as the offender had ignored various previous driving bans.

Judge Dina Van Laethem also said that 700 hours of community service and prison sentences had not changed the man's thinking, apparently. In the end, the man got a prison sentence of 18 months and a life-long driving ban. He also has to cough up 8,000 euros in fines.