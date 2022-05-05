1 in 2 Flemings supports boycott of Russian oil and gas, even if this impacts on energy prices

A large majority of Flemings supports measures to help the Ukraine: 70 percent is supporting food and fuel supplies (but only 50 percent supports arms deliveries). 68 percent is giving the reception of Ukrainian refugees thumbs up. This is in stark contrast with refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, who only get 30 percent support.

However, Flemings also back measures that may harm their own interest, like a boycott of Russian gas and oil. 48 percent thinks we should impose a ban on Russian energy, even if this has consequences for our own energy supplies and for energy prices. As much as 76 percent sees a major task for the EU in this respect, and wants Europe to become less dependent on Russian imports.