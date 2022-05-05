Record number of new businesses last year (but the trend is not being continued)

A total of 119,820 people started to work as a self-employed person in 2021, a 12-percent rise on the year. This number was 72,777 for Flanders alone, an 11-percent rise which equals about 200 new businesses per day on average.

The rise applies to all sectors, except for the hospitality industry. The positive figures may be linked to the first year of corona, which saw many bankruptcies. And although the pandemic continued through 2021, people were more optimistic, experts say.

The transport sector was one of the frontrunners (+17 percent, in a large part thanks to ballooning courier services) together with free professions (+16 percent). In the latter category, most starters were seen in the medical sector.

In most cases, people start a business on their own. Mostly men are taking the big step: 60 percent compared to 40 percent for women. 7 percent of the new self-employed are immediately taking on staff.

The excellent figures are not being continued this year. The first quarter of 2022 saw a 5.5 percent drop on the year.