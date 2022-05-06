2 million stickers sold and 600,000 euro raised
The Flemish Red Cross has sold more than 2 million stickers and raised 600,000 euro during its annual sticker-sale fundraisers. As you may have noticed, during the past few weeks Red Cross volunteers have been selling stickers at busy road junctions and other locations across the region.
The Flemish Red Cross says that it is pleased with the result of its volunteers’ endeavours and that the money raised will be used to pay for ambulances, material such as dolls on which to practice resuscitation techniques and equipment for its first aid posts.